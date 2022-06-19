Bill Gates doesn’t know how Elon Musk finds the time and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast our host, I talk with Bill Gates (yes, that Bill Gates) about whether we can still avoid climate disaster, the importance of crypto, and Elon Musk’s time management and social media skills. That conversation is an edited version of the full chat (which you can view here if you’re a TechCrunch+ member) that went down earlier this week at the TC Sessions: Climate event in Berkeley. I also talks with TC writer Ingrid Owen about Spotify’s acquisition of the Voice AI startup Sonatic. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
