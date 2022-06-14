Bill Gates on economic turbulence, crypto and whether we can still avoid climate disaster

At this year’s TechCrunch Sessions: Climate 2022, Bill Gates joined me on stage in a far-ranging conversation that included an updated assessment of our progress on mitigating climate change since the publication of his 2021 book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” I drew an analogy between our global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of climate change, but Gates indicated that in fact, the changes required to avert climate disaster are actually much larger in scale and scope than the steps needed to address an imminent pandemic with urgency.

In terms of why he remains optimistic about the ability for global social action to address climate issues, he pointed to countries outside the U.S. who stood as exemplars of how to minimize the health impacts of COVID, despite in every case having fewer resources to do so. He also cited the ample progress we’ve made since 2015, the end of the last green tech boom, in particular in terms of an “IQ shift” that has seen talent and skill move toward developing real solutions in the lab, rather than going into things like maximizing returns in the banking sector, for instance.

Gates on how his Breakthrough Energy has had success in shifting smart talent from stuff like derivatives trading to tackling the big challenges in climate tech: pic.twitter.com/ZZPSavruuy — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 14, 2022

Gates also said that economic conditions are currently “changing probably as rapidly as I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” and that introduces a lot of uncertainty around how and where capital can be deployed to make the kind of drastic, unprecedented changes necessary in key industries including manufacturing that need not only early investment but also fuel for rapid scale.

On the current economic reality, Gates says things are “changing probably as rapidly as [he’s] ever seen in his lifetime,” and expects the sky-high valuations of the past few years to “go to the other extreme”: pic.twitter.com/pEQkNB1gqU — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 14, 2022

We also managed to touch on Gates’ views on the value of crypto (or lack thereof?), and he weighed in Bored Apes and everything they’ve contributed to the world. Spoiler: He’s neither a crypto maximalist nor a minimalist.

Bill Gates tells us what he really thinks of Bored Apes at #TCClimate: pic.twitter.com/vBc8BaaTup — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 14, 2022

I also asked Gates about where he thinks the biggest innovations still need to be made in terms of making progress to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. His answer included a focus specifically on mitigation made affordable, at scale, where it’ll have the biggest impact, including regions like Africa.

Wondering what to build next to make the biggest difference in climate change? Here’s where Bill Gates thinks you can make the most impact. Check out the full session and the rest of the #TCClimate programming on-demand with a ticket to the event: https://t.co/aIH4CoItJl pic.twitter.com/XqK4jKzlHe — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 14, 2022

These are just a few highlights, and our full conversation even touched on Elon Musk's recent cheap shots against him on Twitter.