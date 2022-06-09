Apple said to be planning 12″ MacBook, 15″ MacBook Air and 14.1” iPad Pro for 2023 releases

A pair of reports published today potentially reveal Apple’s 2023 laptop and iPad lineup. If true, big changes are coming. Literally big: Apple is rumored to be building a 14.1-inch iPad Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Both reports come from sources with great track records. Ross Young today revealed the 14.1-inch iPad news, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman published a detailed report outline the 15-inch MacBook Air details, along with a potential release schedule for Macs powered by the unannounced M2 Pro and M2 Max chipset.

According to Young, the upcoming giant iPad will sport a MiniLED display powered by Apple’s ProMotion display technology. This claim is inline with a previous report that stated the 14.1-inch iPad Pro would be powered by the M2 chipset, and it would come with 512GB of storage and 16GB of base memory. Likewise, the M2 chip is also coming to the smaller versions of the iPad Pro.

The MacBook Air is rumored to grow in size, too. According to Gurman, Apple is planning on releasing the largest version of the MacBook Air to date as soon as Spring 2023. The company apparently previously shelved an earlier 15-inch version of the MacBook Air to focus on the 13.6-inch announced earlier this week at Apple’s 2022 developer’s conference. Gurman’s report also states Apple is building a new 12-inch laptop, and is targeting a 2023 or early 2024 release. If released, this would be Apple’s smallest laptop since the discontinuing the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

Predictably, new high-end MacBook Pros are expected to hit the market in late 2022. These notebooks are expected to be powered by upgraded versions of the M2 chipset, likely called the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Since this product line was released revamped, little changes are expected outside of the new processor.

Earlier this week, Apple held its annual developer’s conference, where the company unveiled a host of new products including the M2 chip, a redesigned MacBook Air, and new versions of its desktop and mobile operating systems.