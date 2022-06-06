Apple slaps new M2 processor into 13-inch MacBook Pro

At WWDC today, Apple launched a brand new MacBook Pro, including its shiny new M2 processor. It’ll clock in at $1,299 and is available later this month.

The new computer includes up to 20 hours of battery time, alongside an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and maxes out at 24 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage space.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 processor becomes the baby brother to the 14- and 16-inch workhorse laptops with the M1 Max and Pro processors and is the second computer featuring the new processor — the first one being the MacBook Air M2, also announced today.

Starting at $1,299, the new MacBook Pro M2 is the most affordable performance laptop from Apple. The company claims it is three times faster than the non-Apple-Silicon high-end pro-grade laptop computers from days of yore. Apple claims that Pro Res video conversions can run nearly three times faster as well.

The most exciting thing about the upgrade, to me, is the max 24 GB of unified memory — that’s 50% more than in the previous generation laptops. With memory being the No. 1 way to speed up computers in general, being able to max out with more working memory is going to make a big difference for power users.