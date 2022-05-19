Tune in tomorrow for Online Day at TC Sessions: Mobility

The two in-person days of TC Sessions: Mobility may almost be in the rearview mirror, but we’re not done yet. We still have plenty of Mobility action and opportunity waiting for you at our online event tomorrow, May 20. Here’s a quick look at what’s on tap.

All ticket holders have access to our online day. Don’t have a ticket? Buy a $65 online-only pass here.

Whether you attended the event in San Mateo, or you’re tuning in from a remote location, you can catch up on what you missed at the live show with videos on demand and with fresh commentary by TechCrunch Mobility Desk Analysis. TC editors will offer up fresh analysis and show clips from the in-person talks. Then you can watch the full sessions on demand to get the entire perspective and form your own analysis.

Transforming a traditional automotive company into one that leads the world in EVs, autonomous vehicles and the software that drives them is an order of epic proportion. Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen Group, is the man with a plan to eclipse Tesla. Tune in to hear him discuss the remaining challenges on VW’s Path to Become a Global EV and Tech Powerhouse.

One of the great aspects of an online event such as this is that you can network with anyone, anywhere in the world. We’re going to help make those connections even easier with our Speed Networking session. Through the magic of CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, you’ll be randomly matched with other attendees (based on mutual interest in specific topics) for a 3-minute conversation. Lather, rinse, repeat and grow your network.

You will receive an email with details on how to access CrunchMatch when you purchase your event pass. Simply answer a few quick questions about your role, business and areas of interest and you’ll be ready to make quick connections and mine for opportunity.

You’ll also get to watch 18 early stage Mobility startups — all of whom exhibited on the expo floor during the in-person show — bring the heat during our two Startup Pitch Feedback Sessions. Not only will you get to know some amazing startups, but you’ll also walk away with solid tips and advice to help you hone your own pitch.

Don’t miss out on plenty of action and opportunities when TC Sessions: Mobility goes online tomorrow, May 20. Wait, you don’t have a ticket? No worries — buy a pass for $65 today and join us online tomorrow!