One week left to save $200 on passes to TC Sessions: Climate 2022

Whether you’re an early-stage startup founder, scientist, developer, investor or other visionary climate innovator, you can’t afford to miss out on the abundant opportunities at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (featuring the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals).

Our first climate tech summit takes place in person at UC Berkley’s Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California on June 14 — with an online day to follow on June 16.

You know what else you can’t afford to miss? Our early-bird pricing, which disappears next week. Buy your pass by 11:59 pm (PT) on May 6, and you’ll save $200.

What can you expect at TC Sessions: Climate? More than 1,000 people determined to save our planet will gather to hear from, and engage with, in-the-know early-stage founders, CEOs, scientists, researchers, engineers and the VCs who fund them.

TechCrunch editors will interview the leading voices in the fight against climate-change — like Impossible Foods’ founder and chief visionary officer, Pat Brown. The connection between climate change and farming animals for food inspired him to create a better plant-based meat.

That’s just one example of many more to come. The agenda, which we’ll announce in a few weeks, will be packed with panel discussions, 1:1 interviews and breakout sessions, plus smaller, topic-driven roundtables where you can drill down in greater detail for deeper conversation, connection and collaboration.

Do you want to speak at this event or recommend a speaker? TechCrunch editorial is accepting speaker recommendations through May 6. Fill out this application, and you will receive notification by May 13.

Don’t forget to head over to the expo floor where you’ll find dozens of boundary-pushing early-stage climate tech startups displaying their tech and talent. It’s fertile ground for networking with like-minded climate-savers, discovering opportunities to collaborate or maybe even meet a potential co-founder or baby unicorn. Check out the demos, try some lab-grown foods and see the latest in green building tech.

While we’re talking about networking, make life easier on yourself and use CrunchMatch. Our free, AI-powered business matchmaking platform helps you quickly find and schedule meetings with people who align with your business goals.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16), but your chance to score the early-bird price ends Friday May 6 at 11:59 pm (PT). You want to reduce waste, right? Beat the deadline, buy your early-bird pass and save $200!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.