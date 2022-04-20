Meta might want us to do everything in VR from work meetings to exercising, but we often forget that playing video games is actually a pretty legit application of this technology. So, Meta is investing in some big name IP to roll out a slate of new games on its Quest 2 VR headset this year, which the company unveiled at its Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today.

Some of these games have already been teased, like the hyped-up “Among Us VR.” But Meta confirmed that any game shown in today’s stream will come to the Quest Store by the end of 2022 (they did say in a disclaimer that “there’s always a risk of games slipping due to the very real challenges of development,” but we’ll take them at face value).

Ghostbusters VR

The Zuck himself made a guest appearance on the YouTube livestream to share the news that Ghostbusters is coming to VR. In the upcoming game, you’ll work out of the Ghostbusters’ San Francisco HQ to solve a mystery while, you know, hunting ghosts. The game will also include a multiplayer mode, where you can play with up to three friends.

Who you gonna call? Mark Zuckerberg, I guess.

NFL PRO ERA

Hot take: sports are fun in VR. No, I’m not trying to go to work meetings in VR. But I do want to pretend I’m an NFL quarterback so that I can defeat Tom Brady myself.

StatusPro, a VR company led by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and former college quarterback Troy Jones, unveiled “NFL PRO ERA,” the first officially-licensed NFL game to hit VR. In the game, you’ll step into the shoes of an NFL quarterback, playing through a season on your favorite team (go birds). The game will recreate NFL stadiums, and in a multiplayer mode, you’ll be able to play catch with your friends in whatever stadium you want. Hopefully, that means you’ll also be able to play games against your friends (or enemies. Tom Brady, DM me.)

Among Us VR

“Among Us” was so popular in early pandemic days that even Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) streamed the multiplayer game with Twitch stars like Pokimane, HasanAbi and DrLupo to encourage viewers to vote. In December, Meta announced that a VR version of the game would be coming to the Quest 2, and after appearing in today’s showcase, we know that it’ll be out by the end of the year. The immersive twist on the popular game is being developed by InnerSloth, Robot Teddy and Schell Games.

Beat Saber: Electronic Mixtape

First of all, I don’t understand the “Beat Saber” hype when “Supernatural” exists. But to each their own. And I guess if you’re someone who likes deadmau5, Pendulum, Marshmello and other EDM artists, you’ll be excited for “Beat Saber: Electronic Mixtape” to drop. So far this year, Beat Saber has also unveiled its OST5 and a Fall Out Boy music pack.

Cities: VR

I’m not sure how big the overlap is between VR gamers and NUMTOTs, but anyone who loves to nerd out about urban planning and public transit will probably love “Cities: VR.” From Fast Travel Games, “Cities: VR” lets you build the city of your dreams — and then, you get to (virtually) experience it. Have you ever wished that you could redesign the entire MTA? Now is your chance. Sort of.

Unlike some other games discussed today, “Cities: VR” actually has a release date — the game will be available in the Quest store on April 28.

Zombies, wizards and cute little creatures

Here are the rest of the games showcased today, coming to the Meta Quest this year: