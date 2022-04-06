The Parentinc raises $22M led by East Ventures for its parenting community and D2C brand

The Parentinc, a Singapore-based startup that runs a parenting community and direct-to-consumer product line, announced today it has raised $22 million.

The round was led by East Ventures with undisclosed investors and included participation from Central Retail Corporation, a new backer, and returning investor WHG Holdings. Part of the round was venture debt financing from DBS.

The Parentinc, formerly called Tickled Media, is best known for theAsianparent, its parenting community, and also runs Mama’s Choice, which manufactures and sells halal pregnancy, nursing and baby care products. TechCrunch last covered the company in 2019 when it raised its Series C.

Along with its headquarters in Singapore, the company also has offices in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai. The company originated as a blog by founder and CEO Roshni Mahtani Cheung.

“It all started because there wasn’t ample parenting information that Asian parents can relate to. Questions like, ‘Is it safe to feed a three year old durian?’ just weren’t covered in books and websites,” Mahtani Cheung told TechCrunch.

The funding news comes a few weeks after The Parentinc said that it had added LINE Southeast Asia as a shareholder. Other strategic investors in the company include JD.com and SCB 10X, which has helped build Mama’s Choice presence in Indonesia and Thailand.

The new capital will be used to expand theAsianparent and Mama’s Choice into three new markets before the end of 2022, including Vietnam and a U.S. launch by the end of this year.

In a prepared statement, East Ventures co-founder and managing partner Willson Cuaca said, “We are impressed by The Parentinc’s incredible growth and successful transition from blog to becoming the unparalleled market leader across Southeast Asia in the parenting content, community and commerce space.”