Intel suspends operations in Russia 

A month after stopping shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, Intel has now suspended all business operations in Russia.

In a statement, the company said, “Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” adding that it will support its 1,200 employees in Russia and “[implement] business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

Other tech companies that have taken action in Russia include Apple, which halted product sales after the Ukraine invasion, AMD, Adobe and General Electric. Meanwhile, Spotify, along with news outlets like CNN, ABC and the BBC have suspended services in Russia in response to a new law that dramatically restricts free speech.

In a new feature for TechCrunch, reporter Vadim Smyslov covered the impact the war is having on Russia’s tech workers, with many choosing to leave the country after war was declared, and others unable to receive payments after Russia was disconnected by SWIFT in early March. Others crossing the Russian border described being detained and interrogated.