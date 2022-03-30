You’ve been head down and hard at work for what feels like a lifetime, you have an MVP to show for all that sweat equity and you’re ready to jump-start your company’s trajectory. Building a startup can be a slow, lonely endeavor, but getting into a business accelerator can change that in a big way.

A quality accelerator packs expert mentorship, essential business acumen, entrepreneurial resources, investor access, community — and a collaborative, motivating environment — into three short months. And, while there are more than 200 U.S. accelerators alone, none are as successful, prestigious or coveted as Y Combinator (YC).

Just some of the names on YC’s top companies list for 2022 include Airbnb, Coinbase, Cruise and DoorDash. Valuation of more than 260 YC companies stands at $150 million+, while more than 60 cross the $1 billion+ mark.

Consequently, YC’s selection process is strict and rigorous — with allegedly less than 5% of applicants accepted. It’s harder to get into Harvard, but not by much. As a startup launchpad, YC is unmatched, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that Y Combinator’s Dalton Caldwell will join us at TC Early Stage on April 14 for the aptly named presentation, How to Get into YC.

Caldwell is the managing director, architect and group partner at YC. Prior to joining the company, he was the co-founder and CEO of Imeem (a social media website acquired by Myspace in 2009) and the co-founder and CEO of App.net. He has a BS in Symbolic Systems and a BA in Psychology from Stanford University.

During his session, Caldwell will talk about how to increase your chances of joining a YC cohort. He’ll also offer advice on how — once you’re there — you can optimize your time to set up your company for success.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get an insider’s perspective on what YC looks for in an early-stage founder and their startup. What you learn at this session could potentially place you in the ranks of great YC alumni — without applying 13 times before getting accepted.

TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Register now before $249 founder tickets sell out!