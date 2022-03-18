TechCrunch Experts: 3 articles on growth marketing and software development

TechCrunch Experts continues to gather and share authoritative advice for founders who need help with growth marketing and software development. Here are a few related articles we’ve run in recent weeks:

Growth marketing

(TechCrunch+) Tap your community and the K factor to drive viral growth: To uncover some insights into driving viral growth, John Biggs interviewed:

Mariusz Gąsiewski, CEE mobile gaming lead, Google

Andrew Yakovlev, creator of Solydaria

Sam Zivot, marketing manager, StickerYou

John Woznowski, CEO, Reality.co

Jane Wang, CEO, Optimity

Among other topics, this article covers the K-factor formula, which helps measure virality.

k=i*c

i = average number of invites sent by each customer

c = average % conversion of each invite sent

When it comes to growth marketing, ‘so much of CRO is psychological’: Growthcurve was recommended to us through our growth marketing survey.

I spoke with founder Mulenga Agley about how their team assesses new clients and common marketing mistakes related to conversion optimization rates. Our interview also covered how they work with clients, with Agley explaining what advice they’d offer to a client with a budget of $25,000:

Let’s say it’s an early-stage SaaS subscription business. If there is time, investing in SEO and a highly defensible content moat to generate inbound supported by ongoing growth experimentation and CRO would be ideal.

Software consulting

For founders who want to launch apps, ‘being nontechnical is not a limitation’: I spoke with with head of business development Wojciech Borkowski and CTO Peter Tuszynski at software development shop Intent about project pricing, their customer intake process, and how they work with clients who don’t have previous technical experience.