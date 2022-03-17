Legal eagles Anita Koumriqian and Lindsey Mignano share top VC financing and immigration tips at TC Early Stage

All early-stage startup founders face countless challenges as they work to build, launch and scale a successful business. But confusing U.S. immigration and visa policies present an additional, dense layer of bureaucracy for foreign-born entrepreneurs interested in tapping the lucrative U.S. market.

As a result, many of these founders, like tech startup co-founder Glen Wang, have incorporated startups in the U.S and hired employees to work in the states — while they remain beyond the border to manage the business remotely. The ultimate goal: to live and build their business — legally and permanently — in the U.S.

Frequent changes to immigration policy, a persistent political punching bag, increase overall confusion. For example, during the Obama administration, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rolled out the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER). The regulation, designed to increase foreign entrepreneurship here at home, allowed qualified foreign entrepreneurs to temporarily enter the U.S. to build and grow their businesses.

The Trump administration ended the program. Last year, the Biden administration relaunched the IER under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security, which now determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

How can foreign-born early-stage founders navigate this byzantine system and immigrate to the U.S.? How should they incorporate their U.S. entities? And what do they need to know before they fundraise from angels and venture capital firms?

These are complex and important issues, which is why we're thrilled to have two sharp legal eagles ready to answer these and other related questions. Anita Koumriqian (Alcorn Immigration Law) and Lindsey S. Mignano (Smith Shapourian Mignano PC) will present How to Grow and Scale your Startup: Top Tips on Seeking Venture Financing and Immigration at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

Koumriqian, a partner at Alcorn Immigration Law, leads the firm’s business and family immigration teams. She uses the power of the law to help people erase borders so they can achieve their full potential. Koumriqian helps families and employers bring individuals to the U.S. to pursue visas, green cards or citizenship.

As an immigrant to the United States, she identifies with her clients and understands firsthand the struggles they face navigating the U.S. immigration law system.

An attorney specializing in startups and small businesses, Mignano counsels national and international startups on business formation and expansion into U.S. markets, financing and contractual matters. Prior to founding her women- and minority-owned law firm in 2016, Mignano practiced at an international law firm.

She currently sits on the Barristers Board of Directors for the Bar Association of San Francisco as the board president and on the board of directors for Stanford Alumni Association’s Women’s Impact Network.

If you’re a foreign-born entrepreneur facing the mountain of bureaucracy called immigration law or have concerns about incorporating U.S. entities and fundraising for your startup, do not miss this session. Join Anita Koumriqian and Lindsey S. Mignano and learn from their essential tips and sage advice.

TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success.