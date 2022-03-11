Meet your co-founder or find your next gig at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Engineers, coders and product designers, lend us your ears! TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 goes big, live and in-person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California. This two-day deep dive — dedicated to mobility tech, early-stage startups and the investors who fund them — is a prime networking opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Looking for a co-founder to help you build your mobility-centric startup? Searching for your next gig where you can put your mad maker skills to the test? Join more than 2,000 attendees — representing the mobility community’s leading visionaries, founders and builders (like you) — and make essential connections that can move your professional aspirations forward.

Our last in-person mobility event took place back in 2019, so networking face-to-face might feel exhilarating — or awkward. Either way, we’ve got your back with CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform. It helps you connect and schedule 1:1 meetings — both in-person and virtual — with the people you’re most interested in meeting. It’s a smart, targeted and efficient way to maximize your time.

Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager for SAP, attended TC Mobility in 2019 and had this to say about CrunchMatch:

“The CrunchMatch platform, which is basically speed-dating for techies, was very helpful. I scheduled at least 10 short, precise meetings. I learned about startups in stealth mode, what big corporations were up to — things not yet picked up by the press. It was great, and I followed up on three or four of those connections.”

World-class networking is just one important aspect of TC Mobility. Two programming-packed days include panel discussions and 1:1 interviews with top mobility leaders, experienced VCs, government regulators and subject-matter experts. Take the conversations deeper at the smaller breakout sessions, Q&As and topic-driven roundtable discussions.

Make time to check out the hundreds of early-stage startups showcasing their innovative products and technology in the huge expo area. Then head outdoors to the expansive test drive area. Take late-stage products for a spin and get hands-on with the latest scooters, e-bikes, EVs and autonomous vehicle technology.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place on May 18-19 in in San Mateo, California, with an online component on May 20. Whether you’re focused on air taxis, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, micromobility, robotics or other boundary-pushing tech, you’ll connect with influencers who can help move your startup needle in the right direction.

