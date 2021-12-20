Daily Crunch: YouTube TV settles its contract dispute with Disney, credits customers $15

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, December 20! Now deep into the second half of December, you’d think that we’d be down to spare news pickings. Not a bit of it! We had a 10-figure deal today, an IPO filing and startup news galore. So strap in — no taking breaks quite yet! To work! —Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

This is a big darn deal. Oracle everyone is familiar with, but what is Cerner? Per our own Ron Miller, Cerner is an electronic healthcare records company. Naturally, a major tech company buying something in the health data space may have your hackles up, but analysts that TechCrunch spoke to generally liked the deal, so what’s worry about? Inside Justworks’ IPO filing: Late last week, SMB-focused HR software provider Justworks filed to go public. Today, TechCrunch took a deeper look into its filing, curious about its economics and overall business performance. The company raised extensive capital during its life as a private company, so this is a big venture-backed exit to keep tabs on in early 2022. (Along with Reddit!)

Startups/VC

There were a number of huge pieces of startup news today, and a plethora of smaller, yet still critical, updates. So, largest first, and then as many of the smaller notes as we can fit into this newsletter!

The growing power of digital healthcare: 6 trends to watch in 2022

The pandemic ushered in “the digital healthcare revolution,” and patients and providers alike are unlikely to turn back.

“Healthcare deals were hot in the first nine months in 2021,” GHI Fund President Bill Taranto writes in a guest post. “They brought in a total of $21.3 billion in venture funding across 541 deals, dwarfing the previous record of $14.6 billion set in 2020, according to Rock Health.”

Taranto rounds up six trends to watch in the New Year:

Telemedicine changing how chronic conditions are treated.

Digital therapeutics rewriting the future of healthcare.

Social determinants of health resulting in greater health equity.

Remote health monitoring improving outcomes and lowering costs.

Real-world data delivering real-world results.

Healthcare becoming truly patient-centric.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

YouTube TV and Disney make nice: There is an interesting, recurring game of chicken that content providers and content deliverers play when it comes to your cable bill. And even Alphabet’s YouTube TV is not immune. After a spat with Disney over money — what else, with the mouse company — a deal has been reached that will see Disney channels stay on YouTube TV. Customers of the latter service will get a $15 credit for the disruption.

There is an interesting, recurring game of chicken that content providers and content deliverers play when it comes to your cable bill. And even Alphabet’s YouTube TV is not immune. After a spat with Disney over money — what else, with the mouse company — a deal has been reached that will see Disney channels stay on YouTube TV. Customers of the latter service will get a $15 credit for the disruption. Meta sues phishers: The company formerly known as Facebook is suing a phishing group that went after its users’ account credentials. One, good. Good on Facebook for doing this. And, two, why don’t we hear more about this sort of work more often?

The company formerly known as Facebook is suing a phishing group that went after its users’ account credentials. One, good. Good on Facebook for doing this. And, two, why don’t we hear more about this sort of work more often? Line to pursue more NFT work in 2022: You cannot shake a stick in technology today and not wind up accidentally hitting an NFT play, so, here’s today’s. Line, the popular messaging service in Japan, is launching an NFT service in markets outside of Japan next year. But don’t worry if you are in Line’s main market — the company is “separately operating its NFT market beta version through Line Bitmax wallet that is fit” for Japan, TechCrunch writes.

