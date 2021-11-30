AWS launches its Graviton 3 processor

At its annual re:Invent conference, AWS today announced the newest generation of its Arm-based Graviton processors: the Graviton 3. The company promises that the new chip will be 25 percent faster than the last-generation chips, with 2x faster floating-point performances and a 3x speedup for machine-learning workloads. AWS also promises that the new chips will use 60 percent less power.

These new chips will power the new EC2 C7g instances on the AWS cloud. These new instances will also be the first ones to use DDR5 memory, one of the reasons why the new instances will use less power. This new memory option will deliver 50 percent higher bandwidth than the DDR4 memory in the last generation of Graviton chips.

As AWS’s Jeff Barr notes in today’s announcement, these new chips and isntances should be quite useful for a wide variety of workloads, including compute-intensive “HPC, batch processing, electronic design automation (EDA), media encoding, scientific modeling, ad serving, distributed analytics, and CPU-based machine learning inferencing.”

For now, these new chips are only available as a preview.