Equity Monday: New unicorns kick off the week as India get cross with Starlink

With a holiday-impacted week behind us, we hope that you are ready for the next few weeks of busy news. Because starting in the back-half of December, the world is going to slow down dramatically. Make sure that you are following the show on Twitter, and let’s get into it!
- No tech IPOs this week, though we will see earnings from select SaaS companies. That means that our information flow will slow over the next few days.
- India is irked at Starlink, telling the Elon Musk company to get its regulatory paperwork in order.
- Raspberry Pi is going public, it’s expected. The micro-computer company could debut in Spring of 2022 on the London exchanges.
- And black Friday online sales dipped, though we have a guess as to why.
- Two acquisitions took place recently that caught our eye, including Booking Holdings buying Etraveli Group for $1.8 billion, and Clearlake buying Quest from Francisco Partners.
- From the startup world, two deals: Slice is now a unicorn thanks to Tiger Global, while Thought Machine is also now a unicorn thanks to its own six-figure round. Two new unicorns to start the week? Why not.
- And, finally, this essay on crypto.
