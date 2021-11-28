India’s Slice becomes unicorn with $220M funding from Tiger Global, Insight Partners and Advent

Rajan Bajaj, founder of fintech Slice, chimed in on a Twitter thread earlier this year and wondered aloud what he needs to do to turn his startup into a unicorn before he turns 30.

At just 28, Bajaj has figured it out.

I turned 28 few weeks back. I want @sliceit_ to become a Unicorn before I get to 30 We could be valued at $100-150mn today What is the one thing we need to do today to get there? — Rajan Bajaj (@rajanbajaj_) January 7, 2021

Slice, which was valued at under $200 million in a financing round in June this year, has joined the unicorn club with a fresh $220 million fundraise, the startup said on Monday.

Tiger Global and Insight Partners co-led the Bangalore-based startup’s Series B round. Private equity firm Advent International’s Sunley House Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Anfa, and existing investors Gunosy, Blume Ventures, and 8i also participated in the round.

TechCrunch reported early last month that Tiger Global and Insight Global were in talks to back Slice. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the round could grow further to $250 million.

Slice has established itself as one of the market leading card-issuing firms in India. The startup offers a number of cards that are aimed at tech-savvy, young professionals in the country. “These users have been on Instagram and Snapchat for years,” said Bajaj in an interview with TechCrunch.

“The bar for consumer design is very high for them,” Bajaj said of Slice customers. “We don’t have to educate them on how to navigate the app. It’s intuitive for them. They want simplicity and transparency.” The average age of a Slice customer is 27, which is also about the age of the team at Slice that is building the app, he said.

And it’s a huge market.

Despite nearly a billion Indians having a bank account, only a tiny fraction of this population is covered by the South Asian nation’s young credit rating system. As we have outlined in the past, Indian banks heavily rely on archaic methodologies to determine an individual’s creditworthiness and whether they deserve a credit card. Their conclusion: it’s too risky to give a credit card or even a loan to most Indians.

Slice is tackling this by using its own underwriting system. Such is the confidence it has in its underwriting system that in September this year, it launched a card with $27 limit — an offering that was inspired by a request from a potential customer — to tap into the nation’s 200 million population. Bajaj (pictured above) said the new card is gaining fast traction, but declined to share any figures.

The startup offers its customers a range of features such as the ability to pay the bill in three interest free instalments and access to discounts on purchase with scores of brands. Slice says it is issuing over 200,000 cards each month. With this, it has become the third largest card issuer in India after two banks, according to a person familiar with the matter. The startup has a waitlist of over a million users, it said on Twitter.

“Slice has built a product that customers love, which we expect will result in continued growth and market share gains,” said Alex Cook, a partner at Tiger Global, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Rajan and the team as they expand access to credit and deliver best-in-class customer experience.”

On the business front, the startup is clocking an annual revenue runrate of over $60 million, according to the source quoted above. The source requested anonymity as the details are private.

Slice will deploy the fresh funds to expand its product offerings. In the coming months, it plans to launch support for UPI, Bajaj said.

It may also launch some new cards, one of which may be focused on teens, the aforementioned source said. The startup is also working on a decentralized product called ‘&ID,’ Bajaj said in a LinkedIn post earlier this year. “It has become second nature for us to jump between identities whether we are online or offline. What if we stop and think about one ID that can be used everywhere and is fully controlled by you? Picture an ID that can be used to accept payments, do KYC, make investments, apply for a visa, rent a car or even create a unique link to all of your brand’s social presence online — without any censorship,” he said in the post.

Slice’s UPI offering will be the first product to adopt &ID. The startup is also looking to hire more people, he said. Slice last month announced that it is offering new hires a three-day week with steady pay and benefits to attract talent that wishes to work on other opportunities — or do whatever else they like — at the same time.

“Slice targets an underpenetrated market in India and seamlessly allows users to make online payments, pay bills and more,” said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, in a statement, “There is a large opportunity in the credit and payment space in India, and slice is well-positioned to become the leader in the industry. We look forward to this partnership with slice as they continue to scale up and grow.”