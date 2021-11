Say goodbye to disappearing tweets: Twitter no longer auto-loads new tweets on the web

Twitter is updating its web platform to change the way users see new tweets. The social media giant will no longer automatically refresh timelines on the web with new tweets, and users can now decide when they want to load new tweets. Twitter acknowledged that in the past, tweets would often disappear from view mid-read when a user’s timeline would automatically refresh. Now, users can load new tweets when they want to by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

In September, the company noted it would be rolling out updates to the way it displays tweets so that they wouldn’t disappear while users were still reading them. It’s worth pointing out that Twitter’s iOS and Android apps also don’t automatically refresh users’ timelines when they open up the app. Instead, users can click on the highlighted home button on the navigation bar to load new tweets.

Twitter also recently announced that it will no longer automatically crop image previews on the web, after rolling out full-size image previews on mobile earlier this year. On Twitter for the web, images will now display in full without any cropping. Instead of gambling on how an image will show up in the timeline, images will look just like they did when you shot them.

These tweaks come as Twitter has been working to enhance its platform and make its services more accessible. The social media giant recently rolled out the ability for users to share direct links to their Spaces to let others tune into a live audio session via the web without being logged into the platform. It also launched its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, in the U.S. and New Zealand on Monday, following its initial rollout in Canada and Australia earlier this year.