Daily Crunch: Discord CEO says company has ‘no current plans’ for crypto integration

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 11, 2021. Below we have the first news item I have seen in which a company not diving into crypto was met by cheers, so read on for some narrative violations. In TechCrunch news, Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck is coming to TC Sessions: Space 2021, which has me hype! — Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Discord backtracks on crypto push: After tweeting out a screenshot of NFTs inside of Discord, the social chat company said that it has “no current plans to ship this internal concept.” Given that every brand with a pulse is trying to smear crypto magic all over itself, the Discord community backlash to crypto integration feels notable.

Today’s tech boom is different from the dot-com era’s own period of outlandish exuberance. But after a long run of rich valuations and revenue-light companies being mostly constrained to the private market, we’re seeing more risk spill into the pockets of the investing public. It’s something to worry about. GoTo raises $1.3 billion in pre-IPO deal: The hybrid of Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce player Tokopedia is not shy about adding funds to its accounts ahead of its public debut. And it could be worth around $30 billion after this latest infusion of cash. When GoTo does in fact go to the public markets, its IPO will make waves around the world.

Startups/VC

Before we dive into a whole mess of startup news, let’s talk about SoftBank. After its first Vision Fund wound down — though results are still trickling in from that particular capital vehicle — it seemed that Tiger and other groups took SoftBank’s leading-investor mantle. But the Japanese telco and investing powerhouse has put $3 billion into India this year alone and could do more next year. That says quite a lot about Indian startups and about SoftBank itself.

Collect and leverage zero-party data to personalize marketing and drive growth

The advent of new privacy regulations in Europe, California and other regions has forced online marketers to rethink their basic practices.

Instead of surreptitiously skimming intelligence via cookies and invisible pixels, what if marketers just asked consumers for relevant details that would personalize their shopping experience?

“Think of the kind of things you’d tell a store associate helping you find the right gifts to purchase for your family,” says Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI. “That’s zero-party data.”

In a highly detailed post with multiple examples, he shares different methods for collecting zero-party data to drive dramatically higher conversions and engage customers.

Big Tech Inc.

