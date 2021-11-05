Three-quarters of record-breaking funding for female founders is a win

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And have fun!
This week our very own Mary Ann was off — we send her our best, as she is a living saint — so Natasha and Alex and Grace and Chris got together to compile our news roundup. And oh boy was there a lot to corral.
- Up top this week, news from Indiegogo that the crowdfunding service is tightening up who gets to post projects on its platform. We view this as a general good, and one that could prove helpful to the long-term viability of crowdfunding.
- From the funding round rodeo, we riffed on the musical and potentially exciting Mictic (which raised $2.5 million), female-health focused illumigyn and what it might do for care access (it raised $33 million), and Martie, which wants to prevent food waste and perhaps provide low-cost foodstuffs to folks in need ($3 million in fresh capital).
- After a decline in 2020, funding for female-founded companies is making a venture-backed comeback.
- VSC wants to craft the stories of startups, and then invest in them too. We spoke about PR firms getting into the portfolio game, and what challenges could come up.
- And then we chatted for a minute on alternative investing. Namely what Aqua is building, and why Alex is writing columns on NFTs.
Hugs and love from the team; we will chat with you bright and early Monday morning!
