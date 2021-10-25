Blue Origin, Boeing and others join Sierra Space to build commercial space station

The orbital real estate rush is just getting started as Sierra Space released more details on its plans to launch a private space station, with news that Blue Origin and Boeing would be joining the team to send the spacecraft to orbit in the second half of the decade.

The planned station, called “Orbital Reef,” will also include tech and services from Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University. It’s the third announced commercial space station to date, coming just days after Voyager Space, Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin laid out their own plans for a commercial space station, which the group says will launch in 2027. Axiom Space is also planning a commercial station.

Sierra Space originally announced its plans in April of this year, part of a growing chorus of private companies looking to replace the soon-to-be-retired International Space Station. The company, a division of Sierra Nevada Corporation, has been developing a large inflatable LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat, which will be used for Orbital Reef.

Orbital Reef will operate as an “off-world mixed use business park,” Blue Origin’s senior VP of advanced development program, Brent Sherwood said during a media event Monday. The space station could be used for many commercial purposes, including scientific research, manufacturing, media, entertainment, and tourism, he mused.

Blue Origin will be providing core modules, utility systems, and crucially, the company’s heavy-lift New Glenn launch system. Boeing will conduct station operations, the science module and provide its Starliner crew spacecraft to ferry humans to and from the station. Redwire will provide microgravity research tech and in-space manufacturing, as well as payload operations and deployable structures.

Maryland-based Genesis Engineering is developing a single-person spacecraft for routine operations and tourism purposes, while Arizona State University will lead a consortium to offer research advisory services.

“The microgravity environment provides a whole new arena for scientific and commercial discovery,” Redwire’s executive VP for civil space and external affairs Mike Gold said. “We truly believe that the countries and companies that master microgravity research, development and manufacturing will be the global economic leaders of the future.”

Developing…