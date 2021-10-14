Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp is joining Jony Ive’s design firm

Pinterest has announced co-founder Evan Sharp is exiting its full-time role with the company, where he’s served as Chief Design & Creative Officer, in order to join Jony Ive at his new creative collective LoveFrom. After his last day today, Oct. 14, 2021, Sharp will move into an advisory role with Pinterest which will focus on company strategy, product, design, brand and culture. He will also continue to serve on Pinterest’s board of directors.

Pinterest was founded in March 2010 by co-founders Sharp, Ben Silbermann, and Paul Sciarra, and Pinterest today credits Sharp with leading the company during its evolution from a visual discovery engine to a global inspiration platform. While at Pinterest, Sharp oversaw product strategy and user experience, including architecting its Shopping and Creator platforms.

“Reflecting back over the last decade, I feel filled with gratitude and pride at what our team and our community have achieved. Together we’ve built Pinterest: a technology company and platform that is a positive ‘home of inspiration’ for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” said Sharp, in a statement. “After long reflection on how I can best grow my ability to serve, I’ve decided to shift my focus and join Jony Ive and the remarkable creative collective he’s assembled at LoveFrom. I look forward to continuing to partner with Ben and the team at Pinterest on the company’s ambitious evolution into the global platform where creators and merchants inspire people to create a life they love,” he added.

“Evan’s unique talent, vision and passion have been instrumental in building Pinterest into a home of inspiration for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” said Pinterest co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann, also in a statement. “I’m thankful for his partnership, leadership and friendship over the past 10 years and grateful that he will continue to support Pinterest as a Board member and in his new role as an advisor.”

Pinterest tells us Sharp’s role was a unique co-founding role, so it will not be replaced. He also did not have a current team officially reporting to him, so there are no changes in the reporting structure. Instead, the design team will continue to operate under Head of Product Naveen Gavini, and with leadership from Head of Design Lindsay Mindler.

There’s no word yet on what Sharp’s role will be at LoveFrom, but several ex-Apple employees have already joined Ive at the firm, including Wan Si, Eugene Whang, Chris Wilson, and Patch Kessler. (Jeff Tiller, however, left this summer.)

In a memo sent to employees, Silbermann said the following: