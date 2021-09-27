Amazon launches computer science education program Future Engineer in India

Amazon said on Tuesday it is extending its computer science program Future Engineer to India. Through the program, for which Amazon partners with players such as Code.org, Amazon aims to bring CS education to underserved and underrepresented children and young adults.

The company said it will offer several educational resources, scholarships, internships, and mentors to teach computer science — and the areas it encompasses including robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning — to students in India. India is the fifth market where the company is launching the Future Engineer program.

Amazon said it will deliver these opportunities, which is also available in Hindi and other regional languages in the country, to over 100,000 students in India in more than 900 government schools in seven states in India within a year.

TechCrunch reported in December that the company was planning to launch the program in the world’s second-largest internet market.

The American e-commerce giant, which has invested more than $6.5 billion in India so far, has been exploring the education space in the country for a few years. Two years ago, it launched JEE Ready, an app aimed at helping students who are preparing for entry into India’s prestigious technology institutes. JEE Ready, which has since been rebranded as Amazon Academy, offers free online classes and analyzes students’ performance in mock tests.

This is a developing story. More to follow…