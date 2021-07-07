Tusk Ventures’ Jordan Nof and Wheel’s Michelle Davey to talk fundraising tips on Extra Crunch Live

The Tusk Ventures portfolio is impressive, if not intimidating. It includes Lemonade, Fanduel, Coinbase, Latch, Bird and many, many more. We’re lucky to be joined by Tusk co-founder and general partner Jordan Nof for an upcoming episode of Extra Crunch Live, and even luckier that he’s bringing Wheel co-founder Michelle Davey along with him.

Wheel is an infrastructure company focused on virtual care, and has raised more than $65 million in funding from Lightspeed, CRV and Tusk, of course.

Extra Crunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by bringing together investors and the founders they invest in to chat about how they came together, what stood out to them about the other party, and how they work together today. Register here for Extra Crunch Live: Tusk Venture Partners and Wheel!

We also chat about general principles for fundraising, board construction, packaging and pricing, and other tactical advice for founders.

Oh, and if that weren’t enough, Extra Crunch Live also features an audience pitch-off, where folks in attendance can come onto our virtual stage and pitch their products to our guests, who then give their live feedback.

The Tusk Ventures + Wheel episode of Extra Crunch Live goes down on Wednesday, July 14 at 3pm ET/noon PT.

