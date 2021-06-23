Mitiga raises $25M Series A to help organizations respond to cyberattacks

Israeli cloud security startup Mitiga has raised $25 million in a Series A round of funding as it moves to “completely change” the traditional incident response market.

Mitiga, unlike other companies in the cybersecurity space, isn’t looking to prevent cyberattacks, which the startup claims are inevitable no matter how much protection is in place. Rather, it’s looking to help organizations manage their incident response, particularly as they transition to hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The early-stage startup, which raised $7 million in seed funding in July last year, says its incident readiness and response tech stack accelerates post-incident bounce back from days down to hours. Its subscription-based offering automatically detects when a network is breached and quickly investigates, collects case data, and translates it into remediation steps for all relevant divisions within an organization so they can quickly and efficiently respond. Mitiga also documents each event, allowing organizations to fix the cause in order to prevent future attacks.

Mitiga’s Series A was led by ClearSky Security, Atlantic Bridge, and DNX, and the startup tells TechCrunch that it will use the funds to “continue to disrupt how incident readiness and response is delivered,” as well as “significantly” increasing its cybersecurity, engineering, sales, and marketing staff.

The company added that the funding comes amid a “changing mindset” for enterprise organizations when it comes to incident readiness and response. The pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption, and it’s predicted that spending on cloud services will surpass $332 billion this year alone. This acceleration, naturally, has provided a lucrative target for hackers, with cyberattacks on cloud services increasing 630% in the first four months of 2020, according to McAfee.

“The cloud represents new challenges for incident readiness and response and we’re bringing the industry’s first incident response solution in the cloud, for the cloud,” said Tal Mozes, co-founder and CEO of Mitiga.

“This funding will allow us to further our engagements with heads of enterprise security who are looking to recover from an incident in real-time, attract even more of the most innovative cybersecurity minds in the industry, and expand our partner network. I couldn’t be more excited about what Mitiga is going to do for cloud-first organizations who understand the importance of cybersecurity readiness and response.”

Mitiga was founded in 2019 by Mozes, Ariel Parnes and Ofer Maor, and the team of 42 currently works in Tel Aviv with offices in London and New York. It has customers in multiple sectors, including financial service institutions, banks, e-commerce, law enforcement and government agencies, and Mitiga also provides emergency response to active network security incidents such as ransomware and data breaches for non-subscription customers.

