Startup Alley tickets are selling out in record numbers

Beware! There isn’t much time left to apply for Startup Alley. Take advantage of this opportunity before it’s too late.

When you purchase a ticket for Startup Alley, you can opt into being considered for a spot in our inaugural Startup Alley+ cohort. This very cool and downright extraordinary business development opportunity kicks off in July and takes you through TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23).

TechCrunch will select 50 startups to participate in Startup Alley+ and the only cost involved is the price you paid for your exhibitor’s pass. Here’s what Startup Alley+ delivers.

It all begins at TechCrunch Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising in July, which you’ll attend for free. From there, you’ll receive three months of business development support. That support includes these three masterclasses on essential entrepreneurial topics:

Key Principles of the Lean Startup Methodology with John Lynn, founder of CELA Innovation

with John Lynn, founder of CELA Innovation How to Create Product/Market Fit with Dan Olsen, author of “The Lean Product Playbook”

with Dan Olsen, author of “The Lean Product Playbook” Outreach Strategies for Contacting VCs and Press with Annie Kadavy of Redpoint Ventures and TechCrunch editor Danny Crichton

You also get to perfect your pitch so you’re ready to impress potential customers at TC Disrupt. How? By pitching at one of our our weekly Extra Crunch Live events in the run-up to Disrupt.

And don’t forget — all Startup Alley exhibitors get two minutes to pitch live to the global Disrupt audience. This means you showcase your product to investors, media reps, corporate innovation teams and other attendees interested in your vertical.

What else? How about warm introductions to select VCs from the TechCrunch community? Check — we’ve got you covered on that front. Startup Alley+ cohort members will be introduced to relevant investors before Disrupt kicks off. Have your pitch deck ready and be prepared to give a product demonstration.

Times running out. Your chance to potentially join the Startup Alley+ cohort will not be around for too much longer. Buy a Startup Alley Pass now. Take advantage of this opportunity and make the most of TechCrunch Disrupt 2021.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.