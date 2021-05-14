Prices increase today: Last chance to buy a $99 pass to TC Disrupt 2021

Last call, y’all. Today’s the final day to keep more money in your pocket and still enjoy three opportunity-packed days at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. Our super early-bird price — $99 — disappears tonight, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Get your click on, avoid the price hike and buy your pass right here, right now.

Let's talk about just some of the reasons why TC Disrupt ranks as the must-attend event for anyone within the early-stage startup ecosystem. Connection is key to growth, and you'll connect with thousands of attendees from around the world.

An all-virtual Disrupt means you can build relationships and collaborate with Silicon Valley movers and shakers no matter where Google Map pins you. And you never know where in the world you might find the perfect partner or eager investor.

Networking at Disrupt is practically an Olympic sport, and now you have two ways to make those vital connections. First up, here’s what Ada Lau, the manager of market development at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, had to say about networking on the fly:

The virtual platform’s chat feature made it easy to connect with participants. People got creative using it to promote their business, like posting a LinkedIn profile or offering 15-minute time slots to review business pitches. I even saw a product-naming competition. You could find lots of opportunity rolling through the chat area.

If you want to target people based on shared business goals, you’ll love CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform. Answer a few quick questions during registration, and you can schedule one-on-one meetings with the people who can help you move forward — pitch investors, demo products, interview tech talent, build important relationships.

Jessica McLean, the director of marketing and communications at Infinite-Compute, shared this about her networking experience:

CrunchMatch made networking easy. We sent quick introductions, scheduled meetings with investors and other smart people who could add value to our company. A person we connected with at Disrupt is currently helping us with marketing, which is fantastic.

Beyond networking, you’ll find plenty of possibilities in our expo area. Hundreds of early-stage startups in the Startup Alley ready to showcase their tech products, services and platforms.

You won’t want to miss any of the incredible speakers, interviews, presentations and panel discussions — and thanks to the combination of livestreaming and video-on-demand with your complementary three-month Extra Crunch membership, you can catch them all at your convenience.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23.

