Forget medicine, in the future you might get prescribed apps

- Snap acquires Fit Analytics, a fitting technology startup: A far-past TechCrunch Disrupt alone has found a new home inside of the LA’s social leader. No price on this one, but a fun thing to talk about all the same.
- eToro is going public via a SPAC (cool), and as it competes with Robinhood it gave us a chance to dig into the market. And frankly there’s a lot to like about eToro. And thus Robinhood? Probably.
- The co-founder of Siri and a scientist have teamed up to create Riva Health, a software solution that hopes to turn your phone into a blood pressure monitor accurate enough for clinical use.
- Copy.ai raised $2.9 million, a round that Alex would not shut up about because of GPT-3. More on that tech here.
- The future of cannabis is in the hands of retail shops, or at least thats what Dutchie, a Bend, Oregon-based startup, believes. The cannabis management startup raised $200 million at a $1.7 billion valuation this past week.
- Airtable raised another round. A huge one. Again. This time it was $270 million at a $5.77 billion valuation. How much more money could it need? Who knows!
- Squarespace, everyone’s favorite podcast sponsor, has raised $300 million at a steep, $10 billion valuation. The news broke nearly two months since Squarespace filed confidentially for IPO.
- And we closed on how unequal the venture capital world really is. It’s super embarrassing to report on, but knowing the numbers is better than not. So we wrote about it.
The show wraps with a teaser for next week that we won't spoil here.
