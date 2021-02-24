Handy co-founder Oisin Hanrahan is taking over as CEO of ANGI Homeservices

A little over two years after ANGI Homeservices acquired his startup Handy, Oisin Hanrahan is becoming CEO of the combined organization and joining its board of directors.

ANGI is a publicly traded subsidiary of IAC, formed from the merger of Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor. In addition to the Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor and Handy brands, the company also operates Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot (most of those are outside the United States).

The company says that nearly 250,000 home service professionals are active across its platforms in a given year, with more than 30 million projects facilitated annually. For the fourth quarter of 2020, it reported revenue of $359 million (up 12% year over year) and a net loss of $14.5 million.

Hanrahan joined the company with the acquisition of Handy in October 2018, becoming ANGI’s chief product officer the next year.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to lead ANGI at this inflection point,” Hanrahan said in a statement. “As we’ve all spent extra time at home over the last year it’s clearer than ever how important our physical space is in our daily lives, and ANGI’s mission to help people love where they live is more relevant than ever. I’m grateful to the board and energized to work with our talented team to help ANGI become the home for everything home.”

ANGI’s previous CEO, Brandon Ridenour, is stepping down from the role. In the announcement, IAC CEO Joey Levin thanked Ridenour “for his instrumental role in building ANGI Homeservices over the last decade” while praising Hanrahan as “an exceptional product visionary.”

In addition, the company announced appointments to two new positions, with Bryan Ellis, becoming chief revenue officer — Marketplace (he’ll oversee the company’s leads and advertising products) and Handy co-founder Umang Dua becoming chief revenue officer — ANGI Services (where he’ll be in charge of ANGI’s pre-priced product).