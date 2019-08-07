Handy co-founder Oisin Hanrahan becomes chief product officer at acquirer ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices — which operates HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and other brands — is naming Handy CEO Oisin Hanrahan as its new chief product officer.

Handy offers on-demand access to workers who can clean, assemble furniture, mount TVs and perform other tasks around the home. It was acquired last year by ANGI (a publicly traded subsidiary of IAC).

Hanrahan co-founded Handy in 2012, and he’s continued to run the company since its acquisition. According to today’s announcement, he’ll continue to do that in his new role, while at the same time overseeing product strategy across the entire ANGI portfolio.

Speaking of that portfolio: The company says that across its various brands, it works with more than 250,000 home service professionals in 500 categories.

“During the acquisition and integration of Handy, I have been enormously impressed with Oisin’s product vision, entrepreneurial energy, and leadership skills,” said ANGI Homeservices CEO Brandon Ridenour in a statement. “The products that win are simple, functional and, above all, effective. Oisin took a powerful idea — connecting customers to quality housecleaning and handymen professionals online — and created a far better experience than was previously thought possible. I am looking forward to all of our brands benefiting from his drive, determination, insights and product leadership.”

The announcement comes just ahead of ANGI and IAC’s earnings reports later this afternoon.