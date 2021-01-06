Extra Crunch Live is back in 2021, connecting founders with tech giants and each other

In April 2020, when the entire world was laser-focused on the coronavirus pandemic, we realized that startupland was in unprecedented territory. How should startups navigate fundraising, operations, and better understand the market?

In a matter of a couple weeks, we spun up a little series called Extra Crunch Live, giving Extra Crunch members the chance to hear from and connect with leaders across the industry. We brought on some of the biggest names in tech and VC, including likes of Roelof Botha, Kirsten Green, Zach Perret, Charles Hudson, Aileen Lee, Mark Cuban, Howard Lerman, Niko Bonatsos, Alexa Von Tobel, Aileen Lee and the list could go on and on and on.

Somehow, we did 44 episodes of the show in 2020, the year of our Lord.

By any measure, it’s been a huge success. But we’re not ones to rest on our laurels here at TechCrunch. Which is why I’m thrilled to announce Extra Crunch Live 2.0.

In 2021, we’ll be tweaking the format of ECL to provide even more interactivity between founders and audience members and the speakers we host on the show. You’re going to love it.

What’s New:

Series A – Learn how others have fundraised! We’ll have a segment dedicated to hearing from founder/investor duos who walk us through the Series A pitch deck that led to investment.

Pitch Deck Teardowns – Extra Crunch members will have the opportunity to submit their pitch deck and get feedback from our guests, which will include VCs and founders ( EC members can submit their pitch decks right here! ).

Live Pitch-offs – Audience members can raise their hand to practice their elevator pitch in front of the audience and get real-time feedback from VCs.

Networking!! – The Extra Crunch membership is a community. ECL will be an opportunity to meet your fellow audience members, even in a virtual environment. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet your next cofounder or investor!

Consistency – ECL will always be at 12pm PT/3pm ET on Wednesdays . When it comes to your calendar, set it and forget it.

We’re super excited about our ECL plans for 2021 and we hope you are, too. More on upcoming speakers soon.

Remember, Extra Crunch Live events are for EC members only, so if you haven’t joined Extra Crunch, get over here!