TechCrunch’s top stories of 2020

As the year comes to a close, some of our editors share their top stories from 2020.
Read more:
- For Seattle’s cop-free protest zone, tech is both a revolutionary asset and disastrous liability
- Uber in talks to sell ATG self-driving unit to Aurora
- Uber sells self-driving unit Uber ATG in deal that will push Aurora’s valuation to $10B
- Aurora sends offers to majority of Uber ATG employees, but not the R&D lab
- Uber leads $170M Lime investment, offloads Jump to Lime
- Uber sells air taxi business Elevate to Joby Aviation, shedding its last moonshot
- Uber sells $500M stake in its freight business as the ride-hailing giant works to conserve cash
- COVID-19 blamed as smartphone sales plummet 20% in Q2
- Edtech is surging, and parents have some notes
- SpaceX makes history with successful first human space launch
- SpaceX and NASA successfully launch four astronauts to space for first operational Dragon crew mission
- SpaceX flies its Starship rocket to 40,000 feet, just misses the landing in explosive finale
- SpaceX snags $885M from FCC to serve rural areas with Starlink