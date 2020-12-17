The Venn diagram between crypto and OnlyFans

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
For the first time in donkey’s years, we didn’t have our full crew this week. Instead, we had just Natasha and Chris and myself — we had to survive without Danny while he took the week “off” to “relax.”
But our depleted ranks did not mean that news was waiting for us to reassemble. Indeed, there was a mass of stuff to get through:
- Atlanta-based Presso raised $1.6 million for its in-unit dry cleaning tech, which we thought was neat.
- OpenSensors raised $4 million for its air-monitoring tech after a history of bootstrapping.
- Lantern, which helps folks plan for their death, is having a big year. It raised $1.4 million.
- Public raised $65 million, the same week that Robinhood came under fire by the Massachusetts securities group, and the SEC. Robinhood will pay $65 million to settle the SEC’s charges without admitting wrongdoing.
- In the world of product, we chatted about Substack’s new Reader service, which we seem to like. (We also chatted about this Taylor Lorenz piece.)
- It was also prime season to chat a little about what’s new in the Bitcoin world, and take a peek at the stock market’s recent over-success. Roblox, see you in 2021.
And for everyone who made it to the end, here are the pieces from Axios and The Information that we mentioned.
