The Venn diagram between crypto and OnlyFans

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For the first time in donkey’s years, we didn’t have our full crew this week. Instead, we had just Natasha and Chris and myself — we had to survive without Danny while he took the week “off” to “relax.”

But our depleted ranks did not mean that news was waiting for us to reassemble. Indeed, there was a mass of stuff to get through:

And for everyone who made it to the end, here are the pieces from Axios and The Information that we mentioned.

Before we say goodbye, our very own Natasha is taking on Startups Weekly, a long-time TechCrunch Newsletter. Subscribe to it for her debut issue, and while you’re at it, check out Alex’s The Exchange, which goes out the same day and means the Equity conversation can continue well into your weekends.