Join a Q&A with General Catalyst’s Peter Boyce and Katherine Boyle on Tuesday at 4pm ET/1pm PT

General Catalyst is one of the top VC firms in the U.S., with portfolio companies that include Snap, Kayak, Airbnb, Stripe, HubSpot, GitLab and many others.

Boyce has been with General Catalyst since 2013, leading investments in companies such as Ro, Macro, towerIQ and Atom, among others. He also supported some big General Catalyst deals, including investments in Giphy, Jet.com and Circle.

Boyce also co-founded Rough Draft Ventures, an investment arm of General Catalyst focused on funding first-time CEOs out of university.

Boyle was previously a business reporter at The Washington Post before joining General Catalyst, which gives her a unique perspective on the entrepreneurial landscape. She’s invested in several companies, including AirMap, Origin and Nova Credit.

Boyle also has a particular expertise in regulated industries and has joined us for previous events to lay out some advice for startups navigating governmental rules.

On Tuesday, we’ll discuss trends and industries they find most exciting as we head into 2021, get their best advice for early-stage startups seeking funding and hear how the VC landscape has changed during the pandemic.

