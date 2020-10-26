LA Rams, Fanatics and Postmates coordinate on an on-demand pop-up

Postmates, now destiend to be a division of Uber, is diving deeper into the world of on-demand retail and its partnership with the National Football League.

The company, working alongside Fanatics and the Los Angeles Rams is launching a pop-up shop Monday for fans to buy gear directly through the delivery service.

The store is coordinated with the first Monday Night Football game being played at the Rams SoFi stadium.

Postmates will be delivering Rams merchandise through the collaboration with Fanatics starting at 10 in the morning Pacific and running through kickoff.

In September, the company announced that it was the first official on-demand food delivery partner for the NFL. A designation that means a multi-year sponsorship for some of the biggest sporting events in the U.S. including the Super Bowl.

“Fans will be watching NFL football this season from their couch more than ever before, so teaming up with Postmates as the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL was a perfect combination,” Asamoah said at the time of the NFL partnership announcement. “We’re excited for Postmates to bring an NFL experience directly to our fans’ doorsteps throughout the season and around the year.”

The deal marks the first time that the company would deliver t-shirts, hats, caps, and other branded Rams clothing and accessories to an audience. The Rams pop-up is a natural extension of the relationship between the franchise and Postmates, which began earlier in October.

As part of the deal there will be 15 different products on sale for men, women, and children priced between $30 and $100, similar to the prices that fans would expect to see from Fanatics’ online shop.

Postmates will be delivering to Downtown, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Silverlake, Echo Park, and Los Feliz in Los Angeles. And there’s no delivery fee.

As merchandisers bring different kinds of retail experiences to consumers no longer willing to brave a brick and mortar store, expect to see more of these kinds of online-to-offline, on-demand shopping options where stores partner with delivery services to bring the instant gratification customers crave to their doorstep.