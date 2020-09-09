The National Football League is naming Postmates as its very first on-demand food delivery partner.

In this context, a partnership means a multiyear sponsorship, which also makes Postmates a sponsor of the Super Bowl. And as the season kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans, Postmates is teaming up with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (through his foundation 15 and the Mahomies) and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson, with each quarterback arranging for meal delivery to frontline health workers in their opponent’s home town.

This seems like a particularly appropriate year for a food delivery partnership, since most fans will be watching games from home, rather than at a stadium or their local sports bar, as the NFL’s vice president of business development Nana-Yaw Asamoah noted in a statement.

“Fans will be watching NFL football this season from their couch more than ever before, so teaming up with Postmates as the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL was a perfect combination,” Asamoah said. “We’re excited for Postmates to bring an NFL experience directly to our fans’ doorsteps throughout the season and around the year.”

Postmates previously partnered with individual Major League Baseball teams, including the Dodgers and the Yankees. The food delivery company is also being acquired by Uber, in a deal that’s expected to close next year.