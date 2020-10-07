Grab your caffeinated beverage of choice and get ready for Day Two of TC Sessions: Mobility 2020! Yesterday featured an incredible lineup packed with trends, insights and opportunities designed to help you build a stronger business. Buckle up folks, because we have even more in store today.

Heads up: There’s still time to get your mobility mojo working — buy a ticket and dive into today’s events and get access to the video on demand from all of yesterday’s content as well. Our networking platform will also be available until Friday, so there’s still more value to be had.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what will transpire. Engage with founders, expert technologists and policy makers — people who have achieved success and want to help you do the same. Explore the TC Sessions: Mobility agenda to make sure you don’t miss what matters most in your world. Note: The agenda automatically lists event times based on the time zone in which you’re currently located.

Join us this morning at the TechCrunch Mobility Desk. It’s the place to catch up on what you missed from across the show or if you’re hankering for a preview of what’s to come (Main stage).

Autonomous vehicle developers face a boatload of regulations at every level — local, state and federal. Join government policy experts David Estrada, Melissa Froelich, Jody Kelman and Prashanthi Raman — from Nuro, Aurora, Lyft and Cruise respectively — as they discuss navigating self-driving car regulations (Main stage).

We hate it when people drone on and on — unless of course, they’re talking about actual drones. Tune in as Margaret Nagle, head of policy and public affairs at Wing, talks about how delivery drones could reshape cities and improve accessibility (Main stage).

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” That applies to technology and successful business building in a big way. Don’t miss Public-Private Partnerships: Advancing the Future of Mobility. Trevor Pawl, from the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, moderates a discussion with some of the most innovative people about opportunities that await when public and private entities join forces (Main stage).

Did the Navigating Self-Driving Car Regulations discussion leave you wanting more? During this live Q&A, David Estrada, Melissa Froelich, Jody Kelman and Prashanthi Raman will answer your burning questions (Breakout).

Get ready for the Startup Pitch-Off! On the evening of October 5, 10 vetted mobility startups presented their best pitch to a panel of early-stage investors. Five of them earned the right to present today — live in front of a global audience. (Main stage).

Battery tech fuels mobility, and no one knows more about that topic than Celina Mikolajczak, vice president of battery technology for Panasonic Energy of North America, and JB Straubel, co-founder and CEO of Redwood Materials. They’ll discuss the current state of battery tech, what it will take to meet growing demand, minimizing the environmental impact and how their companies are working together.

That’s just a taste of Day Two, folks. There’s lots more to explore. Don’t forget to check out the 40+ startups exhibiting in the expo. Connect, collaborate and create opportunities at TC Sessions Mobility today!