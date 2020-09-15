Apple Watch Series 6 will measure blood oxygen levels

Apple’s new Series 6 watch has some exciting new health features. Thanks to a new health sensor that uses both red and infrared light, the Apple Watch Series 6 is able to measure your blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds, the company announced today. The watch will also record background measurements while you sleep.

Your blood oxygen level measures how much oxygen your red blood cells are carrying. These measurements are especially important for people with chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In partnership with health care providers, Apple plans to conduct health studies using this new blood oxygen measurement capability.

Additionally, Watch OS 7 will be able to measure your full range of VO2 max, detect if you’re washing your hands and monitor your sleep.