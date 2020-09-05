Grab a Labor Day flash sale pass to Disrupt 2020 and save $100

No matter how you celebrate Labor Day weekend, we urge you to mask up, keep your distance when grilling burgers and dogs and — most of all — take advantage of our flash sale on Digital Pro passes to Disrupt 2020. Right now, you can save $100 on your pass — whether you observe the holiday or not. We don’t judge.

A Digital Pro pass provides access to everything Disrupt 2020 offers from September 14-18.

A Digital Pro pass provides access to everything Disrupt 2020 offers from September 14-18. Our virtual venue makes it easy to explore Digital Startup Alley and discover hundreds of new startups from all around the world. That’s also where you’ll find this year’s TC Top Picks. TechCrunch editors hand selected this cohort of stellar startups from hundreds of applications. These startups span the tech spectrum, and you won’t want to miss an opportunity to connect and see their demos.

Don’t miss the one, the only, the always-epic Startup Battlefield. It’s the OG of pitch competitions, and we have roughly 20 international contenders ready to throw down hard. They’ll pitch and demo to this impressive list of judges until only one team remains to claim bragging rights, the storied Disrupt Cup and $100,000 in equity-free cash.

As always, we bring the top experts, leaders and visionaries to the Disrupt stages, and this year is no different in that respect. And since virtual equals global, we have time zone-friendly programming for Europe and Asia. Here’s a taste of the Disrupt 2020 agenda.

Looking into the Future: Roelof Botha is the U.S. head of Sequoia Capital. It’s a powerful position but it also comes with great responsibility, including to help steer the company’s portfolio companies through the pandemic and its ripple effects. Hear how Botha is advising founders and why, even in trying times, he expects startup founders to reshape the world.

Live Q&A with Mette Lykke: Come to this live Q&A prepared with your questions for Endomondo’s CEO and co-founder (11:00 AM, CET)

Looking Toward the Future of Tech in China and Silicon Valley: Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital and the creator of the China Internet Report, has invested in over 50 startups including Lightyear/Stellar, Silk Labs, Chirp and Fleksy. Join us in a conversation about which emerging technology trends in China and the United States will leave an impact (1 p.m. HKT).

We can't fit five days of Disrupt 2020 into one post.

