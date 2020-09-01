Watch these 6 startups compete in Pitchers & Pitches tomorrow

What do you get when you combine six early-stage startup founders with a panel of top VCs and savvy TechCrunch editors? It’s Pitchers & Pitches, a rapid-fire pitch competition with a hefty side of advice to turn your 60-second pitch into a key that unlocks opportunity.

Grab a snack, bring your questions and tune-in to our pre-Disrupt 2020 masterclass tomorrow, September 2, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. You can register here. We randomly chose six startups — all exhibitors in Digital Startup Alley — to throw their best pitch. Our esteemed judges (we’ll name all the names in a moment) will critique each one and offer tips to sharpen what is arguably an entrepreneur’s most essential tool.

Get ready to take copious notes. Free advice from experts — the kind who hear pitches for a living — doesn’t come along every day, and chances are you can apply much of what you hear to your own pitch. Plus, the viewing audience decides which startup delivered the best pitch.

You can’t have a competition without a prize, and this one’s pretty nifty. The winning startup scores a consulting session with cela, a company that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help scale their businesses.

Hannah Webb, CEO of Findster Technologies, winner of the first Pitchers & Pitches session, dishes on the result of her P&P experience.

“Disrupt and Digital Startup Alley haven’t even officially started yet, and we’ve already seen great benefits. cela introduced us to multiple accelerators in the NYC area and one is a perfect fit for our company’s situation.”

Now without further ado, the panel of judges waiting to be impressed includes two top VCs — Konstantine Buhler, Partner at Sequoia Capital and Anne Gifford, Investor at Tusk Ventures and two pitch-savvy TechCrunch editors — Anthony Ha and Darrell Etherington.

As for the early-stage startups taking the mound, they are:

Join us for the next Pitchers & Pitches — tomorrow, September 2 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Listen, learn and turn your pitch into a key that opens doors to opportunities at Disrupt 2020 — and beyond.

