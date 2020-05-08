Your startup can still be seen and heard: Exhibit in Digital Startup Alley

We’re not letting this pandemic disrupt Disrupt SF 2020. Like any determined early-stage startup founder, we’re adapting and moving forward. Can’t join us in person on September 14 – 16? No problem. Take advantage of Digital Startup Alley, a completely new way to disrupt. Place your startup in front of influential movers and shakers and keep your business rolling.

For just $445, the Digital Startup Alley Package lets you exhibit your early-stage, pre-Series A company to thousands of potential investors, customers, journalists and technologists — from your home office. Even better, the Digital Startup Alley pass gives you months to pitch, demo, network and schedule meetings. You can rely on TechCrunch, with its extensive resources and industry connections, to translate the benefits of the live Startup Alley exhibit hall into a world-class virtual experience.

We packed a ton of value into the Digital Startup Alley Package. The price — which covers three people — includes everything in the Digital Pass Pro pass plus these features:

Leading Voices Webinars: How can you adapt and thrive during and after this pandemic? No one owns a crystal ball, but we’ve tapped the brightest industry minds to share their current thoughts and strategies to keep moving forward. Startup Alley exhibitors get exclusive access to this webinar series.

Pitch Coaching Par Excellence: Pour yourself a cold pitcher of something tasty and take your elevator pitch to the top floor. Join us for Pitchers and Pitches, an interactive opportunity to learn from the best — the TechCrunch editorial team that coaches the Startup Battlefield competitors.

Networking Made Easy: CrunchMatch, TechCrunch’s AI-powered networking platform, helps you find and connect with investors, founders and other startup influencers. Create your custom profile, and the platform searches for and connects you with like-minded people. You’ll save time by networking only with people who can move your business forward.

Investor Exposure: TechCrunch creates a deck with information about all exhibiting startups and makes it available exclusively to investors attending Disrupt SF 2020.

The Exhibitor Guide: The guide lists every exhibitor at Disrupt SF 2020 — both onsite and digital varieties. It’s the definitive resource to Startup Alley and Disrupt SF, and it makes a terrific long-term networking tool.

Bonus: Disrupt SF 2020 is still on track, and if it turns out that you can join us at the Moscone Center and exhibit in person, you can upgrade your package and still enjoy the benefits of Digital Startup Alley.

Unprecedented challenges require unprecedented thinking and action. Buy your Digital Startup Alley Package today and keep your startup dreams moving forward.

TechCrunch is mindful of the COVID-19 issue and its impact on live events. You can follow our updates here.