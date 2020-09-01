Meet the $3,300 edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

If you’re going to spend $1,000 on a phone, you might as well spend $2,000. And honestly, if you’re going to spend $2,000, why not just go for it and spend $3,300? That seems to be a chief guiding principle behind the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 2 Thom Browne edition — a handset for those who want the priciest mobile device you can buy — and then some.

Samsung has been partnering with the high-end American fashion designer for a couple of devices now. The Z Fold 2 edition follows the release of the Thom Browne Galaxy Z Flip, which also cost an additional $1,100 over the price of the standard foldable. Per the press materials:

[T]he second release further explores its shared ethos to provide a deeper level of hardware and software integration. The geometric grey and signature multicolor stripe is complemented by a grosgrain pattern, creating a visual texture of fabric on Galaxy Z Fold2’s unique design. Software additions, including a new lock screen and exclusive photo filter, digitize the Thom Browne world and bring a sense of luxury into every interaction.

Further justifying the device’s cost is the inclusion of a Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live — neither of which ship with the standard Fold Z 2. And perhaps even more importantly, it’s something you can lord over the heads of your slightly more frugal friends who only shelled out for the regular Fold.

It’s all part of the company’s work to frame the foldable as a truly luxury product. The standard model notably also ships with Samsung’s upgraded Premier Service. That includes “on-demand concierge support” and a one-time screen replacement for accidental damage. All solid additions for a still-new form factor. But the company is also tossing in Founders Card membership, access to a bunch of golf/country clubs and a meal from a Michelin star restaurant (terms and conditions apply, obviously). However, still no free Galaxy Buds with the standard model.

If all of that sounds good to you, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition goes up for pre-order tomorrow and enters general availability on September 25. The edition is limited to 5,000 units, so act now, I guess.