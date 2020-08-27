Samsung is holding another Unpacked event next week for the Galaxy Z Fold 2

One of the nice things about virtual events is you can essentially hold as many as you’d like. It’s one thing to ask people to fly across the country or world to attend and another entirely to get them to tune into a livestream for an hour.

On September 1 at 10AM ET, Samsung will be holding an “Unpacked Part 2,” focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The second-gen foldable got a little face time during the recent Note 20 event, but a new phone, watch, headphones and tablet ate up most of the alotted time.

Honestly, we already know a fair bit about the foldable, which largely seeks to address the numerous shortcomings of the original. For starters, there’s a reinforced screen. The hinge has also been upgraded to prohibit debris from falling behind the display. These (along with a protective layer that looked removable) are the chief reasons for various reports of screen damage with the original. I ended up damaging my own replacement unit, due to the fragile screen.

This event appears to be the one Samsung had originally planned to occur at IFA. The company ultimately pulled out of the Berlin-based trade show seemingly over COVID-19 related concerns. I have to imagine it’s going to be a more truncated event than the last Unpacked, unless Samsung has some additional hardware to reveal.

The foldable is set to go up for preorder the same day as event, though ship date and pricing have yet to be revealed since Samsung needs to save something for the presser. Most signs point to a similar price point as its $2,000 predecessor.