Without further ado, on to our community's advice.

Accessing social groups through referrals

A surprising benefit of referrals is how they often lead to social partnership opportunities.

Consider this process:

Find your happiest users. Figure out what social groups they belong to. This could be anything from a female founders group, to university alumni networks, to a restaurant management trade association. How do you find out? Just ask them what groups they belong to. Don’t be afraid of conversation. Ask the happy user to connect you with the heads of those groups. Solve a problem they collectively have — even if it’s only tangentially related to your business. What matters is that more of these ideal customers know and trust you. You can also refer speakers, offer deals, write content for them or offer free office hours. Down the road, these people inevitably send you referrals. Reach out cold to people in other, similar groups. Reference the endorsement of the original group and provide a case study (with their permission).

Going through groups can be a high-leverage way to land and expand into ideal audiences.

Pixel-sharing tactics