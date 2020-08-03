Register for Disrupt to take part in our content series for Digital Startup Alley exhibitors

There’s no better way to expose your early-stage startup to global opportunities — we’re talking thousands of potential investors, customers, tech journalists and other mighty influencers — than by exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley at Disrupt 2020. The Alley may be virtual this year, but the benefits of exhibiting are very real. More on those in a minute.

And, because supporting early-stage startup founders is our main jam, we’re offering an exclusive series of online webinars in August to help exhibitors make the most of their time in Startup Alley. Want in? Simply purchase your Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package now, mark your calendar and get ready to expand your empire.

Here’s some more details about our content series and the experts we’ve tapped to give advice and answer questions:

The Do’s and Don’ts of Working with the Press

Date: August 12

Communicating effectively with the media is an elusive skill that every early-stage startup founder needs to master. And who better to provide pro tips than our very own TechCrunch writers and editors? Greg Kumparak, Anthony Ha and Ingrid Lunden will share their expertise and coach you on how to present your startup in the best possible light — and how to avoid sticking your foot in your mouth.

Covid-19’s Impact on the Startup World

Date: August 19

How can startups survive and thrive both during and after Covid-19? Panelists Nicola Corzine, Executive Director of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurship Center, and Cameron Stanfill, a VC analyst at Pitchbook, will address that gnarly topic and offer tips you can take and adapt to fit your specific circumstances.

Fundraising and Hiring Best Practices

Date: August 26

In this interactive discussion — moderated by TC’s Natasha Lomas — panelists Sarah Kunst of Cleo Capital and Brett Berson of First Round Capital outline essential strategies for effective fundraising and for hiring the right people — right out of the gate.

Remember those very real benefits we mentioned earlier? Here’s how Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap, described her Startup Alley exhibitor experience.

“The connections I made offer long-term benefits. Investors willing to put forth capital, engineers offering tech expertise and manufacturers to help me streamline. Fostering these relationships will help me grow my company and my bottom line.”

Digital Startup Alley offers an incomparable opportunity to showcase your tech and talent to the global startup community. Buy a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package, and then join us for three exclusive webinars designed to help you build your business and tell your story. Opportunity — it’s there and yours for the taking.

