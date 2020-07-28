Extra Crunch Live: Join Playground Global co-founder Peter Barrett for a live Q&A right now

Playground Global has an eye on the future. A quick glance at the investment firm’s portfolio showcases a wide-ranging list of investments, covering robotics, autonomous driving, neural network, quantum computing, metallic 3D printing and gene therapy.

Playground GlobalCEO Barrett will join us on Extra Crunch Live to chat about these categories and more at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT/6 p.m. GMT.

Prior to cofounding Playground, Barrett has had a long and distinguished career, dating back to an interest in security in his late teenage years. Beyond Playground, he’s probably best known as the founder of Rocket Science Games and his time serving as the CTO of Microsoft’s IPTV unit.

I’ve interviewed Barrett a number of times over the years, and he always brings thoughtful insight into future technologies. Barrett was one of our guests at last year’s event in Shenzhen, which seems like a lifetime ago now. Given how profoundly the state of the world has shifted in 2020, it’s certainly worth revisiting some of these ideas — in particular, automation and robotics, which have both been near and dear to Barrett’s heart and investment portfolio.

