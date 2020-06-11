Snap announces new slate of Snap Originals

Snap is going full speed ahead with its original content strategy. The company announced that it has expanded previous partnerships with ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, the NBA and the NFL for new Shows and Snap Originals.

The new slate of Snap Originals include unscripted series, docuseries as well as scripted dramas and comedies. Here are some of the highlights:

Coach Kev, an unscripted show about Kevin Hart giving you advice, inspiration and more.

Fake Up, a show with optical illusion make-up artists transforming their own faces.

Move It, an immersive dance show featuring some of the biggest dance influencers.

When it comes to docuseries, here’s an early look at what’s coming up:

There are also three scripted series coming up:

Frogtown, a series directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen) about an all-girl skating crew.

Action Royale, a show about an underground esports gambling ring.

Total Badass Wrestling, a story of mentorship between a young wrestler and a well-known wrester looking for his second act.

A few existing Snap Originals are also being renewed for another season, such as Dead of Night, Face Forward, Nikita Unfiltered and Vs The World.

Some of those shows have been quite popular, with Dead of Night attracting 15 million viewers, Nikita Unfiltered attracting 22 million viewers and Will From Home (featuring Will Smith) attracting 35 million viewers.