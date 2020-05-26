Spotify removes cap from users’ libraries, letting you save unlimited songs, albums and podcasts

Spotify announced this morning it’s removing the content cap on the app’s “Your Library,” allowing users to now save an unlimited number of songs, albums, and podcasts to their collection of favorites. The change addresses a top user complaint since 2014 which, to date, had received over 12,500 votes on Spotify’s Community Ideas Exchange forum.

Though an average user may only have a few hundred or a few thousand saved songs, some have preferred a larger library. But before today, Spotify enforced a 10,000-item limit across 3 devices. When you hit that limit, Spotify would display a message that read: “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.”

The issue impacted those who liked to play their collection on shuffle, for example, or who liked to see all their favorite music in one interface in order to build custom playlists. Unfortunately, the 10,000-song limit on playlists remains so you aren’t yet able to now turn your entire music collection into a playlist to stream or share with friends.

It also doesn’t impact Spotify’s requirements around offline downloads. Users are still able to only download 10,000 songs across 5 different devices for offline listening. This, however, is less of an issue during the coronavirus outbreak as many people no longer commute to work without Wi-Fi or cellular access –like in trains or subways. And fewer people are traveling by air, where offline access comes in handy.

Instead, the limit’s removal is more about removing the anxiety around whether or not you should “like” a song, album, or podcast. This has become a more pressing issue now that Spotify has expanded into podcasts, which increased the type of items users could “like” and made it possible to fill up libraries faster.

The change to libraries is rolling out now across iOS, Android, desktop and web, Spotify said. You may not see it immediately, but should soon.