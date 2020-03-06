TechCrunch Event COVID-19 Information

UPDATED MARCH 6, 2020

At present, TechCrunch is proceeding as planned with its current event schedule.

We are monitoring local, state and federal agencies for guidance on how to respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we will respond accordingly. TechCrunch places the health and safety of our event attendees and employees above all else. In the event that we cancel, postpone or modify any upcoming events, we will immediately notify all registered participants by email as well as post a notice on this page, which we will update as events warrant.

Anyone who has a ticket, is a sponsor, or otherwise engaged with a TechCrunch event may contact us directly with concerns or questions at events@techcrunch.com.

Please remember to take the following precautions from the CDC to help avoid coming down with the flu.