Netflix to launch weekly Instagram Live series about coping during the COVID-19 pandemic

Netflix is launching a new series on Instagram that will focus on taking care of yourself and your mental health during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The series, which will begin airing on Instagram Live tomorrow at 7 PM PT, features the stars of some of Netflix’s top Young Adult shows and movies, including “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “The Kissing Booth,” “Stranger Things,” “Cheer,” and “13 Reasons Why.”

The series will run every Thursday from now through May 14 on the @Netflix Instagram account, and will discuss the sort of challenges that young people are facing during the health crisis.

For example, it will touch on topics like “what helps if you’re having trouble sleeping?,” “how do you stay connected during social distancing?,” “how do we manage anxiety?,” and “what self-care actually means.”

Participating in the effort are stars including Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jerry Harris (Cheer), and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why).

The stars will be talking with trusted mental health experts from partner organizations including National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The debut episode on Thursday, April 9 at 4:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT will be with Noah Centineo from “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” who will talk with Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on the topic of self-care.

While Netflix is no stranger to marketing on Instagram, this new live series is less about promoting Netflix’s shows and more about leveraging the existing stars’ power to do some good.

Young people have had their lives upended by the pandemic at a time when their social connections with friends can outweigh those of others, including family members. It has also disrupted major milestones that signify the end of childhood and the stepping into adulthood, like prom and graduation. In other words, the types of struggles young people face when coping with COVID-19 are different from those of adults, who are more concerned about things like job security, getting the bills paid, and their family’s health.

Netflix has released a trailer for the series today that explains the concept and introduces the stars. The company says it will share more details about upcoming episodes on Instagram throughout the month.